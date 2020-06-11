Fresh War In Imo APC Camps Over Non Confirmation of Araraume’S Ally . Camp Hope, Rescue Mission, Destiny Organization In Supremacy Battle



By Onyekachi Eze

Another fresh round of war is brewing in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if developments emanating from Abuja and reaching Trumpeta is anything to go by.

The party in the State is about to be ravaged by internal wranglings, and fight for supremacy as the various camps are poised for fresh showdown.

Imo APC has not known peace since 2018 when the dominant Rescue Mission faction was challenged by the Coalition before the Camp Hope came in latter.

Since Senator Ifeanyi Araraume returned to APC, his Destiny Organization had joined the growing camps in the party.

The new war has to do with the resistance other political camps in Imo state are putting against the confirmation of a nominee from the state and part of the Senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s Destiny Organization camp, Barr. Emma Nwosu as member representing South East Zone in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

Recently, President Buhari’s led Federal government shortlisted 7 members of the committee, with Barr Nwsou from Imo included.

It became a shocker when the Senate screening committee refused to approve the nomination of Emma Nwosu over reported petitions against his nomination, while the other 6 nominees were all cleared and certified fit for the job.

Grapevine information had it that some external forces whose identities are yet to be ascertained are against the nomination from Araraume fuelling speculation of a fresh supremacy struggle in Imo APC.

Trumpeta learnt that when Nwosu’s name appeared as a nominee, there was disquiet in the other camps. The countenance of the other camps may not be unconnected to the fact Araraume had joined APGA to run for 2019 governorship before returning to APC few weeks ago and therefore is not entitled to have any of his cronies take the position.

As a two term Federal lawmaker, it is believed that he gained the appointment with his Abuja contact, having fully aligned with the APC government in the State after his departure from APGA with his supporters.

There are speculations that either the Uzodinma faction or the Okorocha group maybe after the Araraume man. It was learnt that the Camp Hope may feel that since they have the governor, all appointments coming to the state should be nominated by Uzodinma, while the Rescue Mission are of the view that Okorocha’s stay in Abuja shouldn’t be for fun as the former governor should have a say in who becomes what in the state considering his status and power figure in APC at the national level.

The camps are now set for a showdown over who produces the representative in RMAFC.