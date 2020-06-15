Opponent of Reps Member, Jerry Alagboso Dies 24 Hours Before Final Judgment Of Tribunal Case



By Onyekachi Eze

Tragedy has struck in Orlu Zone of Imo State following the death of Chief Edwin Ihenacho, the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Seat in the 2019 general elections.

Until his sudden demise, Ihenacho was the major contender against the sitting Reps members of the PDP, Hon Jerry Alagbaso.

It was shocking following the circumstances that surrounded his death, barely 24 hours to the final judgment of the suit he filed challenging the victory of Alagbaso.

His death, Trumpeta gathered happened on Sunday night, a day to Tuesday slated for the court judgment.

Grapevine information had it that he died in his Owerri residence, without any symptom of sickness.

However, Ihenacho’s death has been likened to that of a contender for the said Orlu Reps seat, Chief Dibia, who gave up the ghost 2 days to a slated date of election petitions Tribunal judgment.

While arrangements were said to be on top gear for the much expected Re-run election judgment, the exit of the Umuafor Orlu business man turned politician has sent shivers down the spine of Orlu APC political family.

Recall that after the 2019 elections, Ihenacho was reported to have defeated the PDP’s candidate, Alagbaso, but was purportedly lost in the end.

Against this backdrop, he headed to Tribunal to challenge the results of the January 5th 2020 re-run.

Aside politics, Chief Ihenacho owns a security outfit known as the “CEED”. He has also Transport Company and a brand with Kia motors. Owner of CEED air conditioners and refrigerators.

Okuenyeremba, as fondly called is married with five children.

As at press time, his corpse had been deposited in an undisclosed morgue in Owerri.

Reacting to the death of Ihenacho, the campaign Director General, Chief Collumbus Nwadike described his Principal’s death as the biggest blow of his life; a man full of life and energy, ready to hear the judgment of Tuesday.