At Last Notorious Killer Who Terrorized Ohaji People Murdered

A very notorious criminal who made life miserable for people of Ohaji, one Chijioke Onyenze popularly known as “General Bracket” has met his waterloo.

General Bracket until his death on Sunday operated a powerful criminal gang in Ihie part of Ohaji who specialized in killing, kidnapping and robbing of innocent citizens within the Umuapu-Ihie and Obitti axis of Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

The late criminal who had maintained a terror gang in his Ihie domain before his death used to torment residents of the area while taking those opposed to his manner either hostage or for a kill.

But like it is said that “one day for thief, another day for the owner” luck ran out of the Gen Bracket when soldiers went after him after he and gang members robbed a soldier on the risky Umuapu-Ihie-Obitti route.

Trumpeta learnt that the soldiers were on a search and on trying to confront the armed uniformed soldiers, he was gunned down with his AK 47 rifle.

His death elicited wild jubilation in Ohaji communities as he was a terror to residents.

Gen Brackets corpse was later brought to Ohaji Divisional Police Station, Umuapu were crowd gathered to have a view