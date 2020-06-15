Ngor Okpala Community On Fire Over Sale of Land To Unknown People

Umunam, a Community in Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State is literally sitting on a keg of powder, following dispute tiring the community apart as a result of land issue.

According to information available to Trumpeta, if the situation is not put under control, it may degenerate to a war in Umunam village that may consume many heads.

Trumpeta learnt that presently, an unease calm has pervaded the community, which could be described as peace of the grave yard.

Trumpeta was told that the matter has to do with a Community land sold by one Godson Eke to Mr Mathew Onu from a neighboring village, Agbala in Owerri North LGA.

It was learnt that the land of about Eighty Eight (88) plots was sold for alleged sum of Sixteen Million Naira (N16m) to Mr Onu accused of fronting for some face-less Groups from the Northern part of the country.

However, Umunam community has risen to challenge the sale of the said land, pointing out that the land belongs to about Eight families, across four kindreds in Umunam, and therefore does not belong to one individual.

The Community also alleged that their fear is that the 88 plots of land could not have been bought by Mr Onu, alleging that he may have been fronting for the original buyers who have refused to show their faces now.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the Chairman of Umunam Development Union, Mr Alex Umunnakwe alleged that they land was bought by some Northerners who are hiding behind Mr Onu as the buyer, and therefore said that the people of Umunam community cannot allow the land deal sail through as it poses a security risk to the community.

He wondered how such land mass could be sold by an individual to a person, who never bothered to enquire the whereabout the PG of the Community or the Traditional Ruler, adding that it is over the dead body of the entire community for the land to be occupied by strange buyers who have not yet shown themselves to the community.

Mr Umunnakwe regretted that the man who sold the land, Mr Godson Eke, about 88 years of age, does not have a plot of land in the Area he sold to total strangers, without even consulting his immediate family, kindred or community.

Adding his voice, the Secretary of Umunam Development Union, Mr Athan Osuji said that even in the paper of transaction in their possession, no person from Umunam signed the document, but one Nze Damian Ikegwu from another community, Upe.

“What we learnt is that the land was sold to some from Kogi State indigenes, and uptil now we have not seen them, while Godson Eke has pocketed the N16m”, Athan Eke said.

The Umunam Development Union chairman, Mr Alex Umunnakwe said that they had reported the matter to Umuneke police station, Ngor Okpala, who sent some officers to check the land, while Mr Godson Eke went and reported to Owerri Police Headquarter, which arrested some youths who were later released.

The chairman Umunam Development Union asked the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and the Imo State Commissioner of Police to wade into the matter now, before it spirals into chaos and mayhem.

“We appeal to the authorities to come into this matter now. How can one man sale 88 plots of lands belonging to a community, without the authority of the owners of the land or involving any person from the community?” Our youths are restless and we have been holding them back.

There is tension in the Community. Government should please intervene now” the chairman appealed.