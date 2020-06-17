At Last, IBC Workers Receive 2 Months Salary Arrears With Tears, Vivian Otti Paid



By Peter Uzoma

The much touted payment arrears owed Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri, workers have been paid amidst lamentation on the workers side.

An impeccable source under condition of anonymity told Trumpeta that the paid salary arrears were badly slashed just as many had as much as sixty thousand naira deducted from their pay.

The workers who were owed February, March, April and May salaries were only paid March and April while February was skipped. In some cases the month of March was skipped and only April paid.

Another problem the IBC workers are yet to unravel is the deduction method. Trumpeta investigation revealed that there was great disparity in the slashing style of salaries of workers on same grade level.

It is not clear what becomes of the February salary which was skipped just as there are doubts over the payment of May salaries.

Meanwhile, Barrister Vivan Oti of IBC who was suspended recently was also paid but what this newspaper is sure if she receive further salaries from the month of May her suspension started.