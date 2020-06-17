Civil Right Groups Campaign Against Rape In Owerri

Nkama Chioma

Civil Society groups in various Organizations in the state, have raised their voices against the menace of rape ravaging the country.

In an articulated program against rape in Owerri, the groups comprising Federation of Women Lawyers, Child Protection Network Group, Women Society, Imo People’s Action for Democracy, IPAD, and other organizations in attendance, armed with placards bearing Inscriptions against rape took to the streets.

The group started marching from the Imo State High Court, Owerri through the Government House roundabout where they assembled to make speeches.

Recall that, within the space of one month, in Nigeria, the media space has been awash with news of rape, Chief amongst which is the death of Uwa in Benin City amongst others, including reported cases in Imo.

Speaking during the protest, the coordinator and chairperson of the Imo Peoples Action For Democracy Mrs Majiore Ezihe Ngozi stated that there was no excuse for rape nor any justification for the act.

She condemned the act, maintaining that defaulters should either stop or get ready to face the full wrath of the Law.

Mrs Joy Daberechi Onuoha the secretary Child Protection Network in Imo State stated that the Imo State Committee on ending violence against Women and Girls embarked on a rally to end violence in the state while pleading with the Imo State House of Assembly with the help of the Governor to pass the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Acts, VAPPA ,to enable them have the materials to help fight gender based violence in the state.

Mrs Blessing Duru, the programs coordinator for Alliance Africa which is a non-governmental Organization in Owerri with sole aim of advocating for protection of the Rights of Women and Girls supported the view earlier stated that the VAPPA bill should be speedily passed into law to enable women seek redress when abused and to enable them know the adequate punishment due for rapists.

She concluded by advising parents to teach their children and Ward Sex Education and to speak when molested.