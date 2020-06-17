World Bank Commences Renovation Of Imo Head Office Complex Of ISWSC

By Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank assisted 3rd National Urban Water sector reform project, through the Federal Ministry of water resources has commenced a massive renovation of the head office complex of the Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation, ISWSC, Ugwu Orji, Owerri.

It was gathered that the project was part of the capacity building program aimed at positioning the Corporation for a major World Bank investment in the State.

The monitoring team from the Federal Ministry of water resources, Abuja was led by Engr. Iliya N. Musa.

They were in the State last week, June 13th and 15th, 2020 to assess the progress of work done, while the contractor handling the project, Mr. Femi Adesoji of Femi-Adex Investment limited, in a media parley promised to deliver the project within 8 weeks.

Speaking with Trumpeta Newspaper, the MD/CEO of ISWSC, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu affirmed that the assistance was made possible by the commitment of the shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He opined that the governor’s zeal was geared towards his assurance of restoring public water supply and sanitation across the State.

The Oru East born Engineer revealed that on assumption into office, Uzodinma proved his resilience.

Engr. Ugoanyanwu disclosed that in the South East zone, only 3 States were beneficiaries, with Imo State included.

Disclosing areas affected with the World Bank assisted project, the guru in the water sector outlined that it covers of massive renovation of the ISWSC office complex, furniture, toilet facilities.

According to Ugoanyanwu, they also provided 20kva sound proof generator, ongoing construction of 500 capacity hall.

Also, construction of water fountain in the premises which will show the brand and what they represent.

Among the catchment area to be rehabilitated is the creation of access road to the Orji booster station of over 5 million capacity tank.

It was learnt that the tank if rescaucitated would supply water to over 18 communities, which he said is part of the key factors why they returned to their original site.

However, the MD lauded World Bank for the good job, expressing optimism they would conclude in no distant time.