APC Crisis: Okorocha’s Faction May Take Over Party Control In Imo . Emma Ibediro Risks Removal As National Organizing Secretary



A whirlwind that blows no one any good is currently sweeping across the All Progressive Congress, APC, as both the Imo State chapter of the party and a representative of the state in the National secretariat of the party stand to be affected.

APC has been in turmoil recently following the disqualification of the Edo State governor and his resignation as party member.

While the dust raised by Godwin Obaseki’s ouster from APC was yet to settle, Appeal Court confirmed suspension of Adam’s Oshiomole’s as National Chairman.

The ensuing struggle for who takes over leadership of the party has seen two factions lay claim to the prime office.

While the party in another forum has announced ailing former governor of Oyo State, Senator Ajumobi as Acting Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom has already taken over.

The coming of Victor Giadom is about changing narratives of the APC under Oshiomole as the new helmsman as at press time has made certain pronouncements that could affect the structure of the party in Imo State.

Already, from what the Acting National Chairman reeled out which among all was the cancellation of the screening committee for Edo governorship, the National Organizing committee, who is from Imo State, Barr Emmanuel Ibediro has also been removed for Muhammadu Sani Ibrahim, the Deputy Organizing Secretary.

According to Giadom, the new decision to remove Ibediro was in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.

In suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/733/2018 which removed him since 24th September 2018. Giadom said the action is to ensure strict compliance with the Rule of Law.

Trumpeta, however exclusively gathered that part of the new measures the new leadership under Giadom will undertake is the restoration of the Rochas Okorocha backed State Exco in Imo State against that of Marcon Nlemigbo led Exco enjoying support from Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Uncertainty has already gripped officials of the party in the state over what would be the outcome of Oshiomole’s ouster if Giadom is incharge. In view of the expected changes the anti Oshiomole elements would bring, there are strong speculations that the Nlemigbo led caretaker committee would be removed to usher in the Dan Nwafor Exco which had controlled affairs of the party before Oshiomole brought in the caretaker team.

It would be recalled that after frustrating Okorocha from not making his son-in-law Chief Uche Nwosu APC governorship candidate in 2019, Oshiomole went further to remove the Okorocha backed State Exco led by Dan Nwafor for Nlemigbo despite court challenges.

Supporters of Okorocha in Imo are already in high mood expecting that the removal of Oshiomole and coming in of new leadership will allow restore Dan Nwafor led Exco back, which will usher in the ex governor as leader of the party in Imo State.