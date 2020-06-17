Increasing Cases of Covid-19 Pandemic Hits FMC, Owerri. .Staff To Staff Infection Worries Management, Staff



Danger is looming in the foremost medical facility owned by the Federal Government, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri as there are increasing cases of coronavirus infection.

According to information available to Trumpeta from the hospital, the increasing cases involves the staff. It was learnt that more symptomatic patients are spotted now in FMC, while some staff across the departments have tested positive.

An information made available to Trumpeta indicate that exposed staff, especially those who had contact with positive patients unprotected, will be tested and isolated pending outcome of their results.

Also, those with only negative results are expected back to work while those showing signs should isolate at home.

The FMC management is said to be worried over suspected staff to staff transmission considering that many with unknown status may be positive, asymptomatic and spreading the virus.

The hospital authorities are not resting on its oars in ensuring No Face Mask, No Service rule.