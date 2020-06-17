Fresh Anxiety Over New Cases Of Coronavirus In Imo Assembly . Imo Civil Servants To Under Go Test, As Lawmakers Await Results



By Onyekachi Eze

Fear and anxiety have gripped members of IMHA as the results of their test are being awaited.

There are strong indications that the State may be at the receiving end of the coronavirus pandemic, following a recent increase in number of case with Imo State House of Assembly members affected.

The victims are said to be top principal officer of the House.

Although the identity of the reported case of the affected lawmakers and wife are still shrouded in secrecy, there is palpable fear in the State Assembly complex after the test conducted on members.

Reports of this development, Trumpeta observed has led to a closure of legislative business, till further notice.

Recall that some members of the State Assembly (names withheld) reportedly tested positive of the Covid-19, even though the chairman of Imo State taskforce, Prof. Maurice in his Tuesday’s address to pressmen confirmed that only one of the lawmakers and his wife tested positive and are receiving attention in one of the isolation centers in the State.

Among the developments confirmed by the Iwu led committee was the case of a woman who died of the virus after a successful delivery of twins.

Sequel to this, the Imo State government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma directed that all Assembly staff, especially the lawmakers be tested.

The members on their in compliance were sighted in Tuesday undergoing the compulsory covid-19 test.

While 25 of them were successfully tested and awaiting for the result, two from Orlu zone were conscupiously absent.

Their absence from partaking in the all-for-all exercise has raised serious concern.

In a similar note, staff of the assembly are said to be living in fear, since the identity of the reported victims are yet to be ascertained.