Nobody Would Have Loved Iheanacho To Die, Says Alagbaoso’s Aide

Reacting to rumours making the rounds that the death of Chief Edwin Iheanacho; the APC candidate for Orlu/Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the 2019 general election may not have not natural, the Senior Legislative Aide to the Member Representing Orsu/Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and the Director General, Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Organization, Chief (Sir) Unamma Olemgbe, (JSJI, JP), has urged opponents not to link the demise of the deceased to anybody, pointing out that no person would have loved Chief Iheanacho to die.

Chief Olemgbe who observed a minute silence for the departed soul of Chief Eddy Iheanacho, before addressing newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, explained that in the 2019 general election, Rt. Hon. Asiwaju Jerry Alagbaoso of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clearly won in the election which was declared free, fair and credible by the INEC officials, Security men and Election observers that monitored the polls. He described Rt. Hon Alagbaoso as a man who never hurt a fly and therefore advised political detractors who are peddling unfounded and baseless reports to stop inciting the general public with false information surrounding the demise of Chief Iheanacho whom he said was a gentleman.

Chief Olemgbe who prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest as well as granting his family the fortitude to bear the loss, noted that Iheanacho’s family is a known dynasty in Orlu and had thought the Traditional ruler of Umuna Orlu, Eze Douglas Okwara would have asked the deceased accept defeat since it was glaring that Rt Honourable Jerry Alagbaoso won in the January 25th, 2020 Orlu/Orsu/ Oru East Federal Constituency Rerun election. Also, Chief Olemgbe further reacted to a publication in Trumpeta Newspapers of June Jun16, 2020, where one Columbus Nwadike was said to have claimed to be the Director General of the deceased, Chief Eddy Iheanacho. While describing that as false, he said throughout the Court proceedings in the Election Petition tribunal, Mr Columbus never appeared in the Court for one day.

He also said it was a false story in the publication where the reporter wrote that the Tribunal was to give its final judgment on Tuesday while Chief Iheanacho died on Monday. According to Sir Olemgbe, ”Chief Jerry Alagbaoso’s achievements in Orlu alone are visible. He has offered Federal jobs to many unemployed graduates from Orlu LGA where Chief Iheanacho comes from. He built a Police Station at Owerre-Ebeiri, sponsored Skill acquisition for those in the rural areas across Orlu Local Government Area. Also in Orsu and Oru East LGA’s, the Federal Lawmaker has attracted many projects to this Federal Constituency which are attracting testimonies of many sons and daughters of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East”. Olemgbe said.