Battle Royal: Eze Okeke Takes Over From Ohiri As Eze Imo



What seems to be a palace coup to dislodge the chairman of the Imo State council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri is trying to play out as another Monarch, Eze E.Okeke appears to have succeeded him.

Trumpeta last week came out with a story asking if Eze Ohiri has been removed from the office and in his position comes Eze Okeke of Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of the State.

From what the newspaper published, Governor Hope Uzodinma had appointed and inaugurated Eze Okeke as Head of the Imo Traditional Institution and State Community policing.

The action of the governor may not be unconnected to the amendment of the Ndi Eze Imo Law by the members of the Imo State House of Assembly. The law which abolished CGC went further to empower the governor right to appoint officers of the Traditional Rulers council.

While doubts still hover over the status of Eze Ohiri as chairman of Ndi Eze Imo, Eze Okeke has moved into Eze Imo Palace, Mbari Ikenegbu, Owerri to assume duties and officially swear in newly appointed chairmen of 27 LGA Council of Traditional Rulers in his capacity as the Head, Imo Traditional Institution and State Community policing.

From the development, Eze Ohiri may have been carefully thrown out to make way for Eze Okeke as new helmsman of Eze Imo.