Imolites At The Grassroots Lament Collapse Of Activities In LGAs

A cross section of Imo citizens are worried over the near collapse of activities in the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas in the State.

Most of the workers and inhabitants who spoke to our Roving Reporters said that whatever life that was breathed into the hinter lands some months of ago has left the people and communities quiet with activities.

They said that even some of the LGAs Headquarters are now being taken over by over grown weeds as most of the workers desert their seats due to lack of activities in office.

Trumpeta was told that some of the appointed LGA chairmen and the members of the Interim Managements are redundant and wasting away time, since they have nothing to do, “day in day out”.

Sources told Trumpeta that the most hit are the TC chairmen, who are said to have been stripped of whatever financial powers and responsibilities they have in their LGAs, since they don’t even know when and how the workers are paid.

“The TC Chairmen are complaining in quiet tunes but they won’t speak out for fear of what may fellow. But secretly they will tell you they are not happy” Trumpeta was told.

An LGA Management member from Njaba LGA, who pleaded for anonymity, said he has not been paid and lamented his situation.

“What do you want me to say, you can ask my colleagues. I am not the only one here” he said.

Chief John Nwadike from Orlu LGA said that he was expecting the Government to continue with the projects started by the previous administration in the LGAs, since Government is a continuum, adding that truly life has become dull in Imo LGAs unlike months back.

Mazi Stanley Nkwocha from Ngor Okpala said that he hoped that life will soon return to Imo LGAs, saying that Governor Hope Uzodinma was probing LGA accounts after which he will begin work in the LGAs.

“I think the present Government wants to take record of what it met in the LGAs before releasing adequate funds. I am sure Governor Uzodinma will not disappoint the rural people” Nkwocha told Trumpeta.

However, a competent source who spoke to Trumpeta from the Government House, Owerri said that soon, Imo LGAs would be bubbling with life, assuring that the Governor is taking his time before releasing LGA funds, which he said past administrations turned to personal use and under developed the Imo LGAs.