APC Crisis Divides Imo State Chapter: .Uzodinma’s CampHope, Coalition Support Oshiomole, Root For Ajumobi Okorocha’s Perfect Alliance Happy Over Suspension, Want Giadom



The trickle down effects of the war tearing the leadership status of the All Progressive Congress have hit Imo State with the major factions resuming the lingering acrimony that began in the local chapter since 2018.

It would be recalled that leadership crisis is causing upheavels in the APC with two factional leadership emerging since the Appeal Court confirmed the suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole. At the heat of the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the party, the Appeal Court struck to slam Oshiomole.

However, trouble continued when the party announced that ailing former governor of Oyo state, Senator Ajumobi is the new Acting chairman of the party in place of Oshiomole while the Deputy Sec General of the party, Victor Giadom took over as Acting Chairman based in earlier court decision.

The crisis at the National level is having an interesting turn over in Imo State chapter with the members divided based on factional interest. From what Trumpeta observed in the social media, sympathizers of the APC Coalition faction and loyalists of Senator Hope Uzodinma under the CampHope political structure are strongly rooting support for suspended Oshiomole and have backed that Chris Etta, be the Acting Chairman for now. The Etta led factional NWC, it would be recalled gave the Governor Hope Uzodinma led screening committee the go ahead to continue the exercise in Edo State against an earlier order Giadom issued disbanding the screening process.

Trumpeta further observed that acolytes of the former governor of Imo State known as the Rescue Missionaries who moved to the AA and back to APC want Giadom to be incharge. From their Facebook posts and line of arguments in the social media, apart from having sympathy for embattled Obaseki, they are against Oshiomole line up coming back to handle affairs of the party.

The situation has generated heated argument in the Imo polity with many thinking of the possibility of the return of the Dan Nwafor led state Exco of the Imo APC backed by Okorocha’s Rescue Mission political camp against that of the caretaker team led by Marcon Nlemigbo under the Coalition/ Camp Hope arrangements.