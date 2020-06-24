Imo Govt Keeps Mum Over Fulani Herdsmen Killings

By Tochi Onyeubi

There is a suspected conspiratory silence on the part of Imo state government following its inability to officially comment and react to reported killings of residents of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

In the past two weeks, there have been reported cases of herdsmen sending locals to their early graves.

Only recently, a man was killed in Agwa, Oguta LGA by the Fulani cattle rearers, while another similar incident occurred in Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA.

Trumpeta findings have it that in these two cases, the Imo state government is yet to make any official statement concerning the killings and Fulani herdsmen invasion.

Recall that a notable cleric in Imo state the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Anthony Obinna had in a statement to the Imo state governor, asked the state government to provide protection to the people of the state.

But with the two incidents which have instilled fear in the minds of residents, the Uzodinma led administration has not opened up.

Trumpeta also brings to light and incident in Ezinihitte LGA where herdsmen clashed with locals leading loss of cows. There were unconfirmed reports in the media that government was to pay the Fulani herders a sum of #8M for the losses. But government in a statement denied such claims.

The non challant approach of the state government has however, raised suspicion of complicity in the management of the herdsmen menace in Imo.