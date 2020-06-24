APC Party Chairmanship Tussle: Okorocha’s Camp Happy Over Buhari’s Choice For Giadom



There are strong indications that the political camp of Owelle Rochas Okorocha in Imo State are expressing joy over the turn of events in the All Progressive Congress, APC which has seen Victor Giadom authentic chairman recognized by President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC has been engrossed in leadership crisis after the Appeal Court confirmed the suspension of comrade Adams Oshiomhole as chairman. While a faction in the party favoured Giadom who was the Deputy Secretary General, others advocated for ailing Senator Abiola Ajumobi, for governor of Oyo State as Acting Chairman.

At the home front in Imo, Trumpeta observed that the fend at the national stage has resurrected the factional warfare ravaging the state chapter of the party where two major camps have resumed battle for who takes over control of party structure in the state.

Those of Okorocha’s lineup, otherwise known as the Rescue Mission camp under “Perfect Alliance” have the state Exco of Imo APC under Dan Nwafor as their favourite, while the Coalition/Camp Hope which has the backing of Governor Hope Uzodinma is Chief Marcon Nlemigbo.

Observation from the social media by our reporter showed Okorocha’s political allies and followers have been celebrating Giadom’s acceptance by President Buhari.

Following the internal crisis that recently erupted in the party, Buhari as the national leader intervened after the party secretariat in Abuja was sealed by police.

The Okorocha group has been showing sympathy for Giadom and are looking forward that the new Nlemigbo caretaker team installed by suspended Oshiomole for Nwafor be considered.