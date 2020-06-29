Show-of –Shame: Imo Govt Ministries, Parastatals Fight Dirty Over Traffic Control In Owerri



Except there is an intervention from the seat of power, at Government House Owerri, to checkmate clash of interest ravaging ministries, agencies and parastatals in Imo State, appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma have continued to fight over who is entitled to execute certain functions.

There have been reported cases of conflicts among some government offices in Imo State since Uzodinma came on board.

At present, authorities at the Ministry of Transport are pitched against those of the Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO over control of traffic in Owerri Municipality while the Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Traffic Management, Hon Saviour Okiro is also on another side stating that issues of traffic matters should be left for his office to handle.

The seeming disagreement between Transport Ministry and ENTRACO entered frightening dimension yesterday when group of boys suspected to be working for the ministry descended on the ENTRACO team over traffic control and obstruction in Owerri.

Our correspondent observed that there was clash of the two groups on Douglas and Whethral Roads. It was learnt that fight arose when the Transport Ministry officials went after ENTRACO operatives apprehending traffic offenders on the streets.

One of the ENTRACO workers, Mr Patrick Chimobi told Trumpeta that he sustained serious injuries after receiving attack from agents of the ministries.

This newspaper was told that after the fight between the two government agencies, the Commissioner incharge of the Ministry and ENTRACO GM were reported to have met in Government House, Owerri for harmonization.

ENTRACO officials regretted the action of the Ministry officials stating that as government agencies working for a common purpose they are not expected to be at war for any reason.

Trumpeta recalls that the clash was coming few days after Transport Commissioner raised a Task Force on Traffic Control in Owerri Municipal.

Apart from issues related to traffic, Trumpeta has it on good authority that the Ministry of Land and the Owerri capital development authority, OCDA had similar challenges over who controls the sector.