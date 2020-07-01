Imo APC Supremacy War: Rescue Mission, Camp Hope Battle Over Ken Nnamani’s Nomination



The recent inclusion of former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani as member of the National APC Caretaker Committee member has started generating another ripple in the state chapter of Imo APC.

Nnamani, from Enugu State, among others was nominated after the National Working Committee NWC of the party was dissolved during a special meeting at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja with President Muhamadu Buhari in attendance.

Few days after Nnamani who is representing the South East zone in the committee has joined other selected national officers to preside over the affairs of the party, claims of who was the mastermind of his inclusion into the caretaker committee team have dominated discussions in Imo State APC. Apart from that, two major camps, the Rescue Mission and CampHope, battling for the soul of the party are at each other’s throat over who was instrumental to the nomination.

To buttress the importance of Senator Hope Uzodinma in the scheme of things as the only APC governor in the South East who took part in the Special meeting at Aso Rock Villa, agents of the Imo State Governor under CampHope political family took to the social media to celebrate his political prowess by claiming that he was vital to the inclusion of Nnamani’s name on the list.

Most of the social media operators sympathetic to the Uzodinma administration went frenzy with their online handles to celebrate Nnamani’s nomination as a big plus for the governor. They went further to assert that the choice for who represented the South East in the Caretaker Committee was the making of Uzodinma. The Camp Hope also claimed it was nomination from Uzodinma that gave Nnamani the nod to be South East representative.

But in a swift reaction, followers of the former Governor and Senator Representing Orlu zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha have countered the position of Uzodinma’s supporters by alleging that the Governor has no hand in the emergence of Nnamani adding that rather the Orlu zone Senator should take the credit.

According to Okorocha’s allies known as Rescue Missionaries, the former governor saw the vision of Nnamani’s disposition earlier and had nominated him, the South East leader to merit such position in APC.

Sighting an incident that occurred in 2017 to buttress their point, they argue that Okorocha during his days as the head of the Rescue Mission political family had at a meeting of South East APC stakeholders meeting held in Owerri on January 28th 2017, at the International Conference Centre, IICC Owerri, pronounced Nnamani the leader in the region.

A media aide to the former governor, Sam Onwuemeodo has been sending comments in the social media to reflect this position. He is joined by other Rescue Mission faithful to battle those of CampHope Supporters of Uzodinma on this matter.

Trumpeta discovery reveals that the two major factions in Imo APC have been involved in cold war over control of party structure. They have also been pitched against each other over who is more closer to the members of the recently constituted NWC especially Nnamani.