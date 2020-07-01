I Will Increase Imo Revenue Through Motor Park-Says Okafor

The man now incharge of all motor parks in Imo State, Chief Ifeanyi Okafor has assured that he will increase the revenue generation of Imo State through proper management of motor parks in Imo State.

Speaking to Newsmen in Owerri, Okafor maintained that he will not disappoint the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma who found him worthy for the assignment, and promised not to deliver.

Okafor who said that he is now automatically the State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW based on his appointment, appealed to all Motor Park unions in the State to support his reign, as he is not ready to discriminate against anyone, adding that since his appointment he has done everything humanly possible to carry all park workers and other stakeholders along in his administration.

He said that one of the challenges he is facing in office is for those who milk the State dry through their activities in the motor parks to realize that a new administration that has the development and sustenance of Imo State, has come into power.

Okafor reiterated that his main focus is how to reorganize the motor parks in Imo State to become one of the major contributions to Imo coffers, and not a draining pipe.

“I will raise the revenue allocation coming into Imo State through the motor parks. I have a target, which is to make sure that motor parks in Imo State are part and parcel of the posterity administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma” he hinted.

Okafor who said he has many years of experience in Motor Parks management disclosed that already he has changed the environment of motor parks in Owerri, by restoring sanity for both the Travelers and Vehicle Owners, pointing out that in due time all the rowdiness found in motor parks in Imo will be a thing of the past.

Okafor who said that he has been a patron of NURTW for years, stressed that he will redesign how motor parks operate in Imo, with modern innovations that will meet new standards found elsewhere in and outside Nigeria.

He appealed to all Park Unions to obey the Governor by subduing themselves to his Management so that Imo Motor Parks will be reckoned with all over the Federation.