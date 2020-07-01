Ex Governor’s Fly Over Projects In Owerri, Second Tunnel Face Demolition

By Okey Alozie.

More of the projects executed during the era of Owelle Rochas Okorocha as Imo State governor shall face bulldozers for failing “integrity test” conducted by qualified engineers, Trumpeta can report.

This was part of the highlights of the on-the-spot verification of projects by Okorocha administration been undertaking by the Imo State Judicial Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Benjamin Iheaka.

At the Okigwe Road Flyover crossing through Orji and Amakohia in Owerri North LGA, the project said to have been built by the Okorocha administration at the total cost of N7bn, it was discovered that what was put in place was a poor job relevant professionals in the field have condemned as not been fit for use. Trumpeta learnt that the Flyover project failed integrity test that would warrant its demolition.

The probe panel team who visited the flyovers for verification also noticed several defects. A certified engineer among the team who further gave reasons why the project will be brought down, Engineer Godwin Iheagboroh of Govt House works Dept revealed that the Okigwe Road Flyover did not pass integrity test conducted by the national body of engineers who came for inspection. The body, it was learnt gave danger signals that warranted fresh plans for outright demolition.

The same fate will befall the remaining tunnel after the first one has been demolished. According to reports available to Trumpeta, the tunnels have to go down after the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE advised the Government not to make further use of the place. The first tunnel at the House of Assembly junction on Porthacourt Road has been demolished remaining that of Concorde Road junction.

At the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN building which was built by the Rescue Mission Government to the tune of N503m It was observed that the ceiling has started collapsing due to poor engineering work.

The P.O.P from Trumpeta observation has collapsed with almost all the walls cracked. The chairman of the CAN, Imo state chapter, Rev Eches D Eches told the probe panel members that the CAN demanded for allocation for the building of its State Secretariat and the Rescue Mission built and handed over the place to them. He said that no paper of the building was handed over to them.

At the Ochiedike Hospital, the place looked horrible during the visit. Apart from the structural defection, leaking roofs and collapsed floor, it is suspected that snakes and grasses have taken over the back side of the building while the hall has turned into a meeting for cockroaches and rats. For seven months now, the workers there have not been paid.

Imo Rescue Mission place were traders paid over N3m for shops the shops has the roof blown away by the wind.

ICAPS (former statesman) premises located along Egbu road Owerri is now been occupied by many unidentified groups who do not account for their rentage.