Federal Appointments: Araraume, Ex Governor Create Openings For Allies In Abuja



There are strong indications that the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and two time Senator who represented Okigwe zone, Sen Ifeanyi Araraume are dictating the pace of who gets what, from the federal government in the case of Imo State.

This notion became strong with recent appointments concerning Imo State Ambassadorial Nominee by the President Muhammadu Buhari and Committees for the Presidential Task Force for special public works.

Earlier, Senator Araraume who had run for the 2019 governorship under APGA before returning to APC had reportedly facilitated the nomination of one of his strong loyalist, Barr. Emma Nwosu, as member of the Revenue and Fiscal Mobilization Commission, RFMAC.

In the recent appointments made by the federal level, it appears that the former governor, Okorocha, now Senator representing Orlu zone has joined Araraume to influence who gets what while the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who is also of the ruling APC can be said not to be involved in the scheme of things as non of his allies have been able to get Federal appointments since he came into power.

Trumpeta observed that apart from Nwosu who Araraume influenced his nomination for RFMAC, as Imo State representative, the appointment of Hon Ijeoma Obiezu as Ambassador designate for Imo State under non career designates, is also linked to the fair skinned politican. Others said to have had Araraume’s support for federal assignment are Dr James Okwuma, Kelechi Obi, Dr Obiukwu and Ogadi Anyanwu, of Owerri zone as members of the Presidential works committee.

Not also left out in controlling who gets what from Imo at the federal, is Senator Okorocha as the appointment of Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Hon Ama Nwauwa and Kelvin Nwaka cannot be divorced from the contacts of the former governor. The above mentioned persons are Okorocha’s sympathizers having worked as partners in the AA/APC perfect alliance arrangement to deliver Okorocha’s son inlaw who ran for the governorship of Imo State in 2019 under AA party.

Trumpeta findings have it that in the appointments made so far at the federal levels only loyalists of Araraume and Okorocha are major beneficiaries leaving behind those of Uzodinma.