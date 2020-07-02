Aftermath of Fed High Court Judgment: Okorocha’s Chairmen, Councillors Yet To Take Over .As Uzodinma’s IMC Remain in Office .No Way For Suspended LGA Officials -Gov’s Aide



Another reign of neglect to the rule of law is about to be witnessed again in Imo State as the elected council chairmen and councilors who went to court to secure an judgment asking them to resume work at the Council Headquarters failed to take over.

A Federal High Court had on Wednesday sacked and declared illegal the Interim Management Committee, IMC, in the LGAs put in place by Governor Hope Uzodinma after the elected chairmen were suspended from office by the Emeka Ihedioha administration.

Trumpeta also draws a flash back that this is not the first time such incident is being witnessed as the administration of the former governor Okorocha applied same style to deny the sacked chairmen and councilors of the Ikedi Ohakim era who also got a court reprieve to be reinstated.

The ecstasy on the part of the chairmen and councilors of the Okorocha era was shortlived as they could not regain the councils from the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s team, similar to what transpired during the past era of Okorocha.

Our correspondents who went round the councils discovered that there was no LGA where the removed chairmen who won in court succeeded to take over rather the IMC people put in place by Uzodinma were in place.

Trumpeta had gathered information that the Uzodinma men had mobilized to resist the Okorocha council chairmen in what was “tagged” the Okorocha treatment.

Security men took positions at the Council Headquarters while the suspended chairmen and councilors were nowhere to be found.

When contacted, the Special Adviser SA to the governor on Local Government and their Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Ruby Emele noted that government is yet to receive any notification on court matter. She declared that Okorocha sacked chairmen and councilors when he came into office in 2011and till date those groups were yet to be back. According to her “we shall count one before two”.