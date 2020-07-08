Imo Speaker Battles To Escape Planned Impeachment .Runs To Governor, Consults Political Leaders



Apparently aware of complaints against him by his colleagues bothering on certain allegations, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins is employing all means to escape removal plot.

There have been reported cases of attempts by aggrieved lawmakers to commence impeachment progress against the Speaker, forcing the number one lawmaker to personally voice out alleging that his colleagues are after him.

Trumpeta learnt that the Speaker in a bid to nip in the bud the alleged plans is seeking the assistance of the executive arm and prominent leaders in the state to calm the frayed nerves of his colleagues who are no longer comfortable with him.

It was learnt that when Chiji got wind of the plans, what he did was to alert the public and to whip up sentiments that would attract the sympathy of the state executive members especially, the governor. The Speaker added in his statements that those opposed to him are after the governor and allegedly sponsored by the Supreme Court removed Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP.

The decision to name the governor as part of the target of his colleagues and point accusing fingers at Ihedioha’s direction, it was learnt is to curry the favour of the governor and associates to enable them join in the battle to save his position.

Also employed by the Speaker was the meeting he arranged between the APC lawmakers in the House and the governor.

Sources close to Trumpeta indicate that the gathering was specifically arranged to assuage the minds of his colleagues in the APC platform said to be forming synergy with those of the PDP to remove Chiji.

“The essence of the meeting was for the governor to rap members of the House aggrieved at the Speaker into settling whatever grievances they have against the member representing Isiala Mbano State constituency,” one of the lawmakers told this newspaper.

Though Trumpeta couldn’t get the details of another meeting on the instance of the Speaker held at the house of his Deputy, even as eye witnesses accounts have it that there was a mild drama when a member attacked another with dangerous weapons. The meeting was to soften the ground before the Speaker meets with members of the APC for rapprochement.

Another tactics the Speaker was said to have also devised to evade the impeachment plot was the reach out plan he has started making to some political leaders in the state irrespective of party platform. It was learnt that he has reached few of the leaders to persuade the lawmakers to drop the removal bid.

Chiji has been sitting on a keg of gunpowder since he became Speaker. Apart from several allegations target at his credentials, members have raised accusations against him on the basis that he plays double standard and cares lees about their welfare.

The members further accused him of displaying a domineering role in all matters that affect the House while playing to the gallery in order to please the executive.

The members, Trumpeta was told that they were upbeat about removing him as collection of signatures for his impeachment has commenced.