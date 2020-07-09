Imo Speaker Keep Mum Over Attack On Female Lawmaker

By Onyekachi Eze

As mixed reactions have continued to trail the alleged physical assault meted on one of the female lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly and member representing Njaba in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uju Onwudiwe by her male counterpart of Ahiazu Mbaise, Hon. Sam Otuibe, nothing is yet to be heard from the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

The media has been awash with the news where the male lawmaker almost got his female colleague wounded with both bottle and glass cup.

But with the timely intervention of members from Ohaji/Egbema and Orsu, Heclus Okoro and Nnodumele Freedoline respectively, blood bath was averted, even though the rescuerers were reportedly injured in the process.

An interesting part of it is that since Monday evening the incident happened, his office is yet to make any official reaction even as he was said to be present when it occurred. Rather, the number one lawmaker has kept mute.

What however gave away the speaker to suggest he was comfortable with what transpired and his silence so far an incriminating one was that while the lawmakers were exhibiting the said act, he neither moved to call them to order nor voiced a word.

Trumpeta in its finding can authoritatively state that Chiji till now has not called for a meeting to either address the issue which has dominated the airwaves, or made an official statement since there are many interpretations as to what transpired.

A twist again happened to be that part of the topics that dominated their discussion at the Deputy Speaker’s lodge on that uneventful Monday bordered on an alleged accusation the speaker leveled against the member for Isu, as well as issues related to their welfare.

Chiji’s silent on Onwudiwe and Otuibe’s imbroglio somehow sold him out as an interested party in the whole scenario.

Considering their party affiliation, it was expected that since Onwudiwe is an APC card carrying member like the speaker and Otuibe, he would have intervened.