PDP: Moves To Reconcile Ihedioha, Sam Daddy Begins .As Wike, Tambuwal, Obaseki Wade In



Indications are that the rusty relationship existing between the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and his former political ally, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy), is said to have drawn the attention Peoples Democratic Party PDP hierarchy, as two sitting Governors have resolved to end the political squabble between these two Imo PDP Heavy Weights.

Trumpeta learnt that already His Excellencies Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Alhaja Tambuwala (Sokoto) and Governor Obaseki of Edo State have waded into the matter.

This Newspapers was told that already early moves have commenced to bring these “Two Bothers” together since the problem existing between two of them is said to be costing Imo PDP a lot, which oppositions political parties may capitalize on to undo Imo PDP in 2023 general elections.

It is not yet clear who made the first move, but Trumpeta was told that that was not an issue as what concerns PDP is to maximize the political contacts of both PDP stalwart for the progress of Imo PDP.

Trumpeta learnt that the first meeting between the gladiators is scheduled for Benin, Edo State, where Ihedioha and Anyanwu are all on National assignments.

Trumpeta was told that Wike who is the Man Friday to Senator Anyanwu and also a friend to Ihedioha is said to be worried how two such political Elephants are fighting to the detriment of Imo PDP progress.

On the other hand, Tambuwal who is Ihedioha’s long time political Ally right from the Federal House of Representatives has vowed to settle the lingering issue.

Gvernor Obaseki, whose election is coming up few weeks from now was quoted to have said that there is no how, both Anyanwu and Ihedioha will participate in his Governorship campaign trail and go home back to Imo State without making up their face-off.

However, sources from PDP National office said that the Imo APC is doing everything humanly possible to stop the Ihedioha/Sam Daddy romance, as the party believes it will be of its benefit if the political Bulldozers continue to quarrel.

It is not yet clear if the political splinter Group in PDP belonging to Sam Daddy who recently joined the Governor Hope Uzodinma Executive will abandon the “sugar” and stage back a return to PDP, under the directive of their Principal, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

While some section of Imo PDP sees the reconciliation parley as a welcome development, others are saying that it was better Anyanwu remains where he is presently.

It could be recalled that Imo PDP had repeatedly said it times without number that Senator Anyanwu has ceased to be the member of the party because he was suspended from Ward, Zonal and State levels.

However, despite this development, Anyanwu is usually sent on National Assignment by the National Branch of the party, which has brought confusion in Imo PDP.

Meanwhile, very soon PDP believers will get the result of the reconciliation moves between Ihedioha and Anyanwu. That is, if political power, ego, and connections will be abandoned to settle this lingering matter in Imo PDP.