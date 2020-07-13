Operation Pay N200 For No Face Masks Begins In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

Movement in Imo State without wearing of face masks has become a punishable offense, since the increase in coronavirus pandemic in the State.

It was a funny but serious issue as residents who wish to embark on their daily activities without the regular use of face masks may have to make available a lowest amount of two hundred naira, (N200) or get punished.

The State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had in compliance with the Federal Government’s new directive and preventive measures made more stringent rules to combating the pandemic.

Part of the rules was the establishing of mobile courts to try and prosecute defaulters.

Trumpeta roving reporter who monitored activities in Owerri metropolis yesterday gathered that already, the aim of the Governor may not only be for the purposes of combating covid-19, but also for the generation of funds.

While defaulters were made to face severe punishment, others mandatorily paid N200 as penalty on the spot.

Another twist was a situation where offenders after escaping the mobile court hammer still complied with the fine.

Furthermore, receipts to this effect bearing government house logo and stamped were issued at the spot of payment.

In an interview with one of the victims, Mr Emegharaibe Declan, he confirmed the incident, saying that such is not commendable.

The 36 year old man opined that if truly government want to fight the virus like every other State, it should be taken serious with punitive measures, rather than collecting money.

To Mr Emegharaibe said that, it was all government plan to raise IGR and not necessarily against coronavirus.

In a related development, men on green uniform were sighted at strategic places in the state capital, apprehending defaulters.

Those of them seen were in black Taxi Imo bus moving around to apprehend those without face masks.