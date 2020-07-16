Imolites Shocked As Probe Panel Visits Projects Executed by Rochas Okorocha .Police, Prisons Headquarters, MCC Road, Dualization, CAN Office Others

BY OKEY ALOZIE.

The Judicial panel of inquiry on Contracts led by Justice Benjamin Iheaka visited recently projects claimed to have been executed by Rescue Mission Administration (2011-2019)led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha the Governor of Imo State then.

This include the construction of police Headquarters by zigreat/kingsoe construction company. The amount Okorocha’s led administration claimed on the execution of Police Headquarters along Owerri Porthacourt road is 4,933,348,220,00 claimed to have been paid to the contractor.

Construction of structure at prisons headquarters Chris Innoha int. Ltd/kingsoe- 3,490,000,000,000 paid out to contractor.

Construction of structures at CAN headquarters Owerri by ENGbbal Tech. Service -503million paid out to contractor.

Construction of Federal Secretariat road Owerri by Chris innoha-1,282billion out to contractor.

Renovation work at Imo State for 1st Accreditation preparation by Bez George Nig LTD -246million paid out to contractor.

Renovation work at Imo State University for 2nd Accreditation preparation by Deo Resources LTD-327,222,222 paid out to contractor.

Renovation work at Imo State University for 3rd Accreditation preparation by Hard Investment LTD-55,555,600 paid out to contractor.

Construction of OKigwe road fly over by Gosh Project _3,512,469,900 paid to contractor.

Dualization of MCC by Wetheral road junction to Toronto by Mitchelle -943,400,000 paid to contractor.

Construction of MCC/Toronto junction road to Nkwo Orji junction by Togech LTD-769,992,930.00 paid to contractor.

Construction of Owalla Emekuku Mission to Aba road (10.4km) by Intecco -250,000,000 paid to contractor (see ministry of works contract No.62)

Renovation work at Enyiogugu secondary School by Deo Resources-340,000,000 paid to contractor.

Construction of Ahiara Polytechnic by Englobal services-300,000,000 paid to contractor.

Twin one storey building at Ahiara primary school.

Ahiazu Mbaise New General Hospital at Afor Oru.