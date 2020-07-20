Okigwe Zone Senate Bye-Election: Araraume, Rescue Mission Political Camp Team Up For APC Ticket?



Even as no particular date has been fixed for the bye-election for a new representative for Okigwe zone senate, interested bidders are working towards capturing the ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and move further to win the election.

Okigwe zone, otherwise known as Imo North Senatorial District, has been without a representative at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly following the death of the elected Senator for the zone, Senator Ben Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu died last year and has since being buried. There has been rush by aspirants to take over the vacant position since his demise especially, in the ruling APC.

In the last count, not less than 12 persons are said to be interested in the vacant seat. They include Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Chidinma Uwajumogu, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, Chief Mark Uchendu and Chief Athan Achonu. Among those hustling to become the Senator is a two time lawmaker who represented the zone in the senate, Araraume.

Araraume, it would be recalled ran the 2019 governorship race of Imo under APGA. But at the end of the Supreme Court ruling on January 14, 2020, he returned to APC. It was gathered that before now, Araraume has been forming political alliance with the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to relaunch stronghold of the APC structure in Imo State.

Trumpeta was informed that with the opening created by the demise of Uwajumogu, Araraume is back to action and reported to be enjoying the backing of the political family of Okorocha known as the Rescue Mission.

It was further gathered that the duo have been working in partnership in Abuja hence the desire of the Rescue Mission to drum support for Araraume ahead the Okigwe zone election.

Sources revealed that before the Supreme Court final judgment on Imo Guber, Araraume and Okorocha had formed an alliance to work together in case the judges call for fresh election.