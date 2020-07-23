Imo Govt Goes Tough, Seals Banks In Owerri

Tunji Adedeji

About four banks’ branches around Government House/ Bank road Owerri were yesterday shut down by the Government of Imo State ,through one of its agencies, Imo State Environmental Commission, ENTRACO as a result of their inability to provide building permit.

The affected banks are Union Bank, United Zenith Bank among others.

Government House Snippets learnt that notices were supposedly issued to the owners of said buildings a week prior to the operation.

The owners of the buildings did not come forward to regularize their papers, hence the need to enforce the law.

During the exercise, bank customers and officials alike were reportedly seen being driven out of the buildings they occupied. Zenith Bank was already sealed off prior to the commencement of business operations yesterday.

In the meantime, the affected businesses along Government House still remain shut and as expected, this development will portend negative implications for them.

When Government House Snippets visited the banks, staff and customers stood outside, as a red tape was used to seal the banks.

A notice of attachment from OCDA which was pasted in front of the banks, indicated that the affected banks had failed to provide the building plan which they said was done over 50 years ago.