Mob Attack Man Caught Eating Faeces In Owerri

A minor scene was created in Irette-Orogwe area of Onitsha road in Owerri West LGA of Imo State when a middle aged man suspected to be eating human waste was nabbed.

Residents of the area was stunned when a crowd gathered to witness the incident.

Trumpeta learnt from eye witnesses account that on Wednesday afternoon, a young man parked his SUV car near the road and went inside the bush to pick human faeces littered at a particular location.

According to what the newspaper learnt, the suspect oblivious of the presence of another man who came to answer nature calls inside the bush started picking the waste and stuffed them inside his mouth in a hurry. He was said to have also used a bottled soft drink to wash it down before packing others into a nylon bag.

Alarmed at the act, the other man inside the bush who had been monitoring the suspects display quickly raised alarm that attracted passersby.

Attempts by the suspect to bolt away from the scene was futile as he could not abandon his car and disappear. The gathering crowd who suspected the act may not be unconnected to fetish rituals for unknown purposes pounced on him and gave him severe beating.

The suspect who cried for mercy was saved by spirited individuals who pleaded with his attackers to let him go after rounds of pounding.

Trumpeta learnt that the injured suspect managed to enter his vehicle and escaped before more crowd gathered to deal with him