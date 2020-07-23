Re: Fresh Twist in Imo Guber: Uche Nwosu Clears Air Says “I Did Not Go To Court”



The Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, in the March 9,2019 Imo Governorship election, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has made it clear that at no time did he head back to the Supreme Court on the issue regarding the candidacy of AA or the All Progressive Congress APC over the 2019 election.

He was reacting to the Thursday Edition, of TRUMPETA Newspaper with the screaming Headline “Uche Nwosu Returns To Supreme Court, wants Ihedioha declared Governor”

In a reaction to a call put through to TRUMPETA, the youthful Governorship candidate asked “Who told you I went to Supreme Court? Did you investigate this story before writing? I will sue your Newspaper for this falsehood”.

He maintained that at no time did he approach the Court for Imo Governorship election, and asked Trumpeta to correct the story.

However, Trumpeta has since then discovered that Uche Nwosu has no litigation before the Supreme Court asking the Court to return Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

Trumpeta was misled and therefore regrets whatever embarrassment the publication may have caused the person and character of Chief Uche Nwosu.

There was no intention to malign his person in the said publication, and therefore withdraws the statement: Signed Editor.

Meanwhile, in a release made available to Trumpeta, it read that

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has expressed anger over incessant dropping of his name by Media Houses in order to sell their paper.

Reacting to the front page publication of Trumpeter Newspaper,

(Thursday, 23rd July, 2020 as attached)

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu who was visibly angry wondered when Trumpeter Newspaper, a local tabloid based in Owerri became his mouth piece as he has never engaged them for such service.

Chief Nwosu who cannot stomach it further is using this medium to call on the general public to disregard any information that is not emanating from him as he has his Media Aide, Hon. Chikezie Nwadike and other channels through which he always communicate to the public once there is need.

Consequentially, he reminds everyone the need to always respect other people’s space and not to be gullible to the point of invading other people’s privacy or assuming unassigned role for selfish economic reason”.