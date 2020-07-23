How Suspected Robbers Were Burnt To Death In Mbaise

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Two suspected robbers (names witheld) have met their waterloo on Monday, when some youths of Aboh Mbaise set them ablaze over robbery.

Details are still sketchy on the activities of the suspects but Trumpeta was reliably informed that they were alleged robbers who have been brazenly terrorising residents and disturbing peace of the area.

An eye witness who spoke to Trumpeta on condition of anonymity, revealed that luck ran out on the duo when someone they allegedly stole his motorbike recognised them and raised alarm.

This was said to have drawn attention of passersby and people around who accosted them and pounced on them. But to their amazement it was gathered, the beating was not penetrating their bodies.

According to him, the suspects were breathing threats of doing worst when released, this fueled the anger of the youths who beat them to a pulp.

When it was discovered that, their charms and amulets were hidden in their private parts, it was removed and they were set ablaze.

The suspects who were from Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo state, were also accused of being involved in the rising cases of missing children in the area which they claimed was used for spiritual fortification by the duo adding that, all efforts to apprehend them in the past failed.

Efforts to hear from the PPRO as at press time proved abortive, as he was unable to pick up his call.