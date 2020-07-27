Eze Imo Position: Governor Disappoints Traditional Rulers .Keeps Mute On Leaders



By Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Monday shocked traditional rulers in the state during his meeting with them at Eze Imo Palace located on Mbari road, Owerri.

While the Royal fathers were expecting that the Governor will speak on raging Eze Imo Chairmanship position, he ignored their anticipation and went straight to present the issue of Town union and community policing. This surprise outlook made the traditional rulers. There has been serious disquiet in the traditional institution following the appointment of Eze E.C Okeke as chairmen, Imo Traditional Institution and Community Policing.

Trumpeta learnt that the new designation raised speculations that a new Eze Imo has been appointed in place of Eze Sam Ohiri.

The Governor announced that every traditional ruler must sit up and make sure that he resides at home adding that it is unacceptable this time for a traditional ruler to live outside his autonomous community “part time Eze is unacceptable” governor Uzodinma declared.

He disclosed the community police team will be selected from members of the community vigilante group. He emphasized that those that will join the community policing must be credible people, adding that any Eze that fails to secure his place as directed must be suspended.

He directed that the Ezes must also be involved in the selection of Town Union members, adding that both the Ezes and Town Union president must ensure that criminal activities are reduced to the bearest minimum. You must resign if you fail to perform” governor insisted.

The Governor who said he must surely bring peace in the traditional council stated that he will not want to work with sychophants “I want royal fathers that will tell me my mistakes and not those that will come and sing praises to me.

I don’t want part time Eze but full time Eze who must rule his people very well” Governor Hope Uzodinma concluded.