Heartland Management, Sports Commission At War Over Board Dissolution

The sacked management of Heartland Football club of Owerri and the state commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development are embroiled in a war over the dissolution of the clubs management and board.

The sports commissioner, Hon Dan Chike Ogu sacked the clubs management through a letter dated July 23rd, 2020 informing the management headed by Hon Godson Onyemobi that sequel to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s order of dissolution of Board and Management teams of government parastatals that;

“It has been observed that the management team of Heartland Football club, with you at the helm of affairs has not complied to His Excellency’s directive.

“In the light of the forgoing, I have been directed to request you and other members of the club’s management to submit your handover notes, as well as all club’s property in your possession to the undersigned within 48hours from date of reception, the letter read.

Meanwhile, in swift reaction and contrary to the sports Commissioners directives, the management of Heartland FC in a letter dated July 24th, 2020, among many other issues accused the state commissioner of lacking the locus standi, and power to dissolve them.

“As a commissioner, who is appointed by the Governor, you lack the locus standi, authority/power to dissolve a board duly instituted by the Governor of the state, and by not getting your facts right before issuing out such a letter, is an embarrassment to the Governor, the government and the entire people of Imo State”, the management letter read.

They insisted that even with the Governor dissolving all boards, management of government parastatals and agencies, that Governor Uzodinma rather met with the clubs board and management assuring them that Heartland FC was not affected.

“Finally, we wish to state once again that Heartland Football club board and management is effectively functioning under the watch of the state Governor distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

This development no doubt does not look good for the State owned club side as the power tussle is perceived as a distraction that can only put the club in a bad light and may discourage some of the quality and good players from coming to the club, when the new season finally commences.

Recall that a similar war ensued between former Heartland FC chairmen, Chief Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” and the then Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo “OZB” which almost destroyed the club until the Governor Rochas Okorocha stepped into the matter stating who should be truly incharge of the club.