Ngor Okpala APC On Fire Over Leadership Tussle



The All Progressive Congress, APC, Ngor Okpala LGA chapter, Imo State has ran into troubled waters following contentious issues emanating over Leadership crisis.

The major problem tearing the APC into pieces in Ngor Okpala is the important question: who is the Apex Leader of the party in the LGA?

Since after the current Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma assumed office, the APC in Ngor Okpala has not really had a meeting until last week.

The meeting was held in the premises of Chief (Bar) George Eke in Umuoye Imerienwe, in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that Eke called the meeting as the Apex leader of APC in the LGA. But it was boycotted by alot of Ngor Okpala APC Leaders.

Those who spoke to Trumpeta said that Chief Eke is the Leader of APC, CampHope, as it was said that APC in the LGA is split into three: CampHope, Coalition APC, and Okorocha/Uche Nwosu APC.

At the meeting called by Chief Eke, Dr TOE Ekechi, Chief George Eche, Bar Enyinna Onuegbu (Imo Commissioner for Lands) Chief Blyden (Special Adviser Markets) were not present.

Those who attended include Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Dr Etelberth Okere (DG Imo Orientation Agency) and Hon Mrs Chika Ibekwe and Others.

While these other top APC chieftains could not attend the George Eke meeting is not yet clear.

But Trumpeta was told that while Chief George Eche is the Apex Leader of the Okorocha/Uche Nwosu faction of APC, which also answers Action Alliance AA, Dr TOE Ekechi is the Leader of the Coalition APC.

Trumpeta was told that these three “APCs” in Ngor Okpala operate separately, and have different Principals.

Trumpeta was told that when palliatives came from the State government recently, those in “CampHope APC” sidelined the Coalition and Okorocha/Uche Nwosu people.

Therefore, when Okorocha recently extended hands of help to APC members in Ngor Okpala, the CampHope followers were locked out in the sharing.

However, it was said that within the Okorocha camp, there still is a tussle over Leadership, as Okenze Obinna and Chief George Eche drag who heads the faction.

In the CampHope Group, there is the question of Chief George Eke, and Chief (Bar) Enyinna Onuegbu, who should be the Apex Leader, since Onuegbu is the highest political Appointee in the Uzodinma’s Government from Ngor Okpala LGA.

However, it is only in the Coalition that there is no challenge, as Dr TOE Ekechi is the accepted Apex leader.

Meanwhile, TOE Ekechi and George Eke hail from the same village and community Umuoye in Imerienwe.

Sources told Trumpeta that if the issue of APC Leadership is not resolved by bringing all the warring factions together, the party stands to lose a lot in the LGA, since a house divided among itself cannot stand.