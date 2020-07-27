Death Hits Imo Judiciary Again, As Another Judge Nonye Okoronkwo Dies

Tunji Adedeji

The Imo State judiciary has suffered another major loss early Friday, 26 June, 2020 with the death of Honourable Justice Nonye Okoronkwo of the Court of Appeal.

It will be recalled that another notable jurist from Imo State, wife of Prof Anthony Awunka, former IMSU Vice- Chancellor and Minister of state for Education passed on few weeks ago.

Okoronkwo who died after heart surgery at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan hail from Imo State.

Trumpeta learnt that Justice Okoronkwo who was at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Judicial before he passed on was an enigma of Law.

However, prior to his death, the late jurist was an enigma of Law, and will be missed by all.