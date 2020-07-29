Ahiazu Mbaise Lawmaker, Otuibe In Trouble, As Onwudiwe Petitions Against Alleged Attack



By Onyekachi Eze

It may not be the best of the moments for the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency, as hammer awaits him following the petition written against him by his counterpart from Njaba state constituency, Hon (Mrs) Uju Onwudiwe.

The wrangling between the two members of the Imo State House of Assembly, Honorables; Uju Jovita Onwudiwe, representing Njaba State constituency, and Samuel Otuibe, member for Ahiazu Mbaise has taken another dimension, following a petition filed by the female lawmaker.

Hon. Otuibe had been accused of allegedly carrying out a physical assault on his female colleague in one of the meetings they attended at the Deputy Speaker’s lodge in Owerri.

He was also said to had thrown a bottle and glass cup at the lady, but all thanks to Orsu and Ohaji/Egbema members that wedged the blood bath.

Angered by the action of his colleague, Hon Onwudiwe has officially petitioned him against what she described as violent assault, threat to her life and conduct unbecoming of a legislator.

In a petition addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, and submitted on the floor of the House on Tuesday’s plenary session, acknowledged by the Clerk of the House, Barr. Chinelo A. Emeghara, dated 28/7/2020, Onwudiwe narrated what transpired on that fateful Monday, July 6, 2020.

She submitted that as a peaceful person with full compliance to the provisions of the law, she seeks for the invocation of the House rules to direct the committee on ethics and privileges to investigate the violent acts of Hon. Sam Otuibe against her and to sanction him accordingly.

Part of the petition reads, “Mr. Speaker, the entire world is flashing its attention on the House under your leadership to see how this matter will be handled.

“I have no doubt that Mr. Speaker will not condone this violent act and conduct of Hon. Samuel Otuibe as it poses enormous risk to the safety and wellbeing of members and has brought the entire House and its leadership to disrepute”.

It also states that failure to address the issue would further promote lawlessness, rascality and bullying against the female gender.

It would also be recalled that many NGOs and statutory bodies have risen to condemn the act.