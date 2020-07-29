NLC Takes List of Unpaid Imo Workers, Retirees To Uzodinma

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the list of civil servants and pensioners not paid by the Imo State Government will be forwarded to the Governor’s office by the Nigeria Labour Congress this week, according to information available to Trumpeta.

There has been an outcry by unpaid workers in Imo State since Senator Hope Uzodinma became the governor in January this year. Apart from teachers, staff of the Imo State University and Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo as well as other categories of civil servants in the parastatals have been complaining of either non- payment or slashing of their salaries by the state government.

Alarmed by the complaints, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, under the leadership of Comrade Austin Chilakpu had an interface with the state government where it was agreed that those who have not been paid should register their grievances with the Labour in the state for verifications.

As at last week, Trumpeta observed thousands of affected workers and retirees throng the Labour House in New Owerri office to put down their names and relevant papers for verifications.

When contacted on phone for confirmation of the development, NLC state chairman, Chilakpu gave further highlights that the NLC has been playing host to those affected adding that the list shall be forwarded to the governor this week.

According to Chilakpu, Labour has proper channels of relating with the state government when issues related to non- payment of salaries come up.

“We have met with the state government on this and what we are doing is to clear the doubts before the next step”

“A good number of those affected have come to our office. We have compiled and before Thursday, the list would have been submitted to the governor.

“We need to do our own verification before confronting government over non- payment. And having gotten what we want, the next step is to forward to the government. We have concluded since last week, it was only the pensioners that are delaying us, but before Thursday, the list will get to the governor for expected action,” Chilakpu added.

Trumpeta further gathered that the state NLC may go further to embark on protest march should the government fail to act on the list.