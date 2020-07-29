How 5 Pensioners Collapsed During Protest in Owerri

By Peter Uzoma

There seems to be no end to the plight of Imo State pensioners just as the story of the non- payment of their monthly stipend is now a case of the proverbial “chi boo anu ozo”.

Following the staggered method adopted by the Uzodinma’s administration in the payment of their stipends, the pensioners have vowed to continue with their demonstrations till the government of the day does the needful.

Last Tuesday, the pensioners numbering over two thousand had gathered at the freedom square, Owerri, to appraise the situation of the issue of their monthly stipends. During the gathering, the leader of the pensioners, Comrade Iyke Ohaneje read out the Pensioners position in a write-up entitled “Pensions payment in Imo State, Analysis of the True Position.

At the end of the rendition, the pensioners most of whom Trumpeta learnt did not have their breakfast decided to hit the streets to protest the staggered payment. Some claimed they have received one month out of the four owed them. Others have received two months while majority had not gotten a dime.

During the protest march the pensioners headed straight to the government house roundabout where they sang and danced solidarity songs. But the euphoria did not last long following the collapsing of two pensioners. While efforts were being made to revive them, another distraction occurred as three others fell at various points.

However, the five pensioners were revived by some of their colleagues who had first aid experience.

After spending several hours, the pensioners prayed and poured libations during which they called on God to deal with all those who are responsible for their plight.

Before the pensioners left, the State Police Commissioner Mr Isaac Akinmoyede came around to address the pensioners. According to him, he said he was addressing them as the state Chief Security Officer. Mr Akinmoyede asked to be briefed to which he was obliged. He later gave leaders of the aggrieved pensioners an appointment for a meeting today (Thursday) by 2pm in his office.