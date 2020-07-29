Autonomous Communities: Nwaneri’s Motion Empowers Governor To Revalidate Recommendations of Previous Houses



By Onyekachi Eze

The unending battle between Imo communities and their respective quests for Ezeship may soon be a thing of the past following a motion moved on the floor of the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The House led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins has empowered the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to revalidate the recommendations made by the previous Houses of Assembly in respect to communities to be granted autonomy.

Presenting the motion, the Chief mover and member representing Oru East State Constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri who described it as a motion of public urgent importance said a lot has happened in communities and will only be laid to rest by following recommendations of the House.

He recalled that the previous Houses of Assembly made recommendations to the governor for the creation of some autonomous communities in the State in accordance with the provisions of the extant laws governing the creation of autonomous communities in the state (Law No 6 of 2006, as amended) now repealed and law No.15 of 2016 (as amended).

The former Majority Leader further added that the motion which came as a public petition to the House will hand its findings and more recognitions to the governor for implementation.

However, the motion, Trumpeta learnt was triggered by a petition read on the floor and signed by the traditional ruler of Mbubu autonomous community, HRH, Eze Cyril Ugochukwu Uzoukwu.

According to the petition, the Monarch who was issued with certificate of recognition by the government in May 23, 2011 all of a sudden has a rival who is said to be parading as an Eze of the community.

The alleged kinsman, Chief Alphonsus Ngwadom and family he said reportedly constituting breach of peace in the community for imposing himself to the community.

Some of the Lawmakers who contributed to the debate also narrated sour experiences in their different communities which often lead to blood bath and anarchy.

Hon. Eddy Obinna gave his own version with Amuzu community where two men parade as Traditional Rulers at the same time.

After robust deliberation, the House further resolved to revalidate the recommendations for the grant of Autonomy to the recommended Communities made by the previous Houses of Assembly to the Governor of Imo State His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma having followed due process by the Houses that made those recommendations;

It urged the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma to review those recommendations already before him as the Governor of Imo State and as provided in Law No. 15 of 2016 for the purpose of creating, merging or de-merging Autonomous Communities as he may deem appropriate or satisfactory.

Part of the prayers of the motion further reads; “Aware that these recommendations were made after the laid down procedures were followed and those recommended, properly verified prior to the recommendations being made to the Governor;

“Concerned that this 9th House has been inundated with reports of communal skirmishes, acrimony and tension arising from the uncertainty of the status of the Communities concerned, coupled with battle for supremacy amongst the Communities;

“Whereas the State cannot afford a breakdown of Law and order arising from this tension especially during this period of the COVID-19 Pandemic as this could result to fatality and loss of lives”.