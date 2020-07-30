Ihedioha Returns Home Six Months After Supreme Court Removal

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha yesterday stepped foot into Imo State, for the first time in six months after the Supreme Court truncated his memorable seven months in office as Governor.

Ihedioha arrived Sam Mbakwe International Airport Owerri, exactly 12noon, to storm into a tumultuous crowd waiting to behold the man that was declared winner of the 2019 Imo Governorship by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, until Supreme Court dethroned him, and announced the incumbent Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma as the next Governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha who was accompanied by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP top shots, members of the National Assembly, including Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, headed straight to his ancestral home, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, from where he visited Umuokirika, Ekwereazu, Ahiazu Mbaise to pay last homage to the pioneer Imo State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Innocent Nwoga whose burial takes place today.

It would be recalled that Ihedioha’s first attempt to visit Imo State after the January 14,2020 Supreme Court verdict was aborted following “Security Advise”.

That singular attempt raised a lot of tension in Imo State, as the Government in power frowned at Ihedioha’s return then, which many said would have caused security breaches following the tension in the State then.

However, his July 30, 2020 return was not met with obstructions as Ihedioha stepped out of the Aircraft by first maintaining Covid-19 protocol with washing of his hands with soap, and observing social distancing.

However, the crowd was unmanageable as security personal faced tough time in controlling the fanatic crowd shouting Ihedioha’s name. it was a sea of human Heads.

With his current return to Imo State, the bad blood in Imo State over the January 14, 2020 judgment is gradually cooling down, as Ihedioha can now visit his State of origin freely.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha is billed to attend the burial of Chief ID Nwoga today and participate in Imo PDP State Congress which holds tomorrow in Owerri.

However, when contacted on phone, Ihedioha simply said “I am happy to be back home and give God all praises”.