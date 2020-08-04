Madumere Bombs Okorocha’s Camp

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere is yet to finish his verbal missile against the political camp of Owelle Rochas Okorocha even as there appears to be fresh altercations between the two.

In apparent reaction to what a media assistant to Okorocha wrote few days ago, Madumere in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Uche Onwuchekwa, states;

“Our attention has been drawn to a diatribe authored by a drowning dissident group who have resolved to take the place of blood sucking political vampires in Imo State.

“We know that the serpent was brutally injured but not dead. Since the epic battle that nearly sent it into political abyss, it has been wandering like a sour wounded serpent seeking whom to devour.

“The latest vituperation against Prince Eze Madumere who demystified them and put a stop to building a family dynasty is well understood.

“While we consider the latest outpouring of hemlock in the name of statement as a distraction, we shall put the records straight, bearing in mind that I am neither the Governor’s spokesman nor Imo All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary.

“Prince Ezeaknonobi Madumere does not live in denial and this has remained one of his strongest political values and not even the Prince of gang of political vampires can change that strength of character.

“Madumere has never denied congratulating Emeka Ihedioha after his declaration as the governor of Imo State. In the spirit of statesmanship, he could not have done otherwise.

“When His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma after fighting through the court was declared the winner of 2019 governorship election, Prince Eze Madumere as a party man rejoiced and also warmly congratulated the Governor.

“How about those who visibly campaigned for the Action Alliance, fought every APC agent, called Senator Hope Uzodinma all manner of names and yet shamelessly ran to embrace him with a view to harm him.

“Today, the truth is out there in the market square on how a failed dynasty raped the state aground; how people’s hard earned resources, including land and buildings were forcefully converted to family property.

“Politicking is not played by keeping malice. It does not mean severing relationships with fellow citizens and people from opposing parties. These are some of the characters that are lacking in the new front of political blood suckers.

“Let it be known that His Excellency, Prince Eze Madumere has never lost his booth and will never lose his booth because he is always in the good books of his people. He does not need to employ dare devil killer mercenaries to kidnap INEC Officials and hold them under hostage to win elections.

“It is on record that against all permutations, Madumere delivered Mbaitoli back to back to make Owelle Rochas Okorocha the governor of Imo State. I would want the self style publicity secretary to cross-check these facts. He should also visit INEC to look at Madumere’s electioneering records.

“In a bid to cleanse Imo All Progressives Congress of the retrogressive elements who are hell bent on destroying the party, Madumere would readily yield towards preventing that. That is why he would stop at nothing to ensure that the party is united and that the State is cleared of the rubbles of misrule from a Character that betrayed the trust Ndi Imo and APC reposed in him.

“These dark knights from the evil coven will always rejoice at the disunity of the party. Madumere is of God and can never be an author of confusion. It is frustrating enough to see him stand with Governor Uzodinma for obvious reason – Madumere can never be a liability, he is an asset who would always work towards fixing things. Of course he is armed with an antidote to cure all manner tricks and evil plots from the hellish camp.

“Imo State must move forward and all hands must be on deck to take the State to its deserved place in the comity of States.

“While not holding brief for the authentic Chairman of the party, Marcelenus Nlemigbo remains the Chief Executive of All Progressives Congress in the State.

“Daniel Nwafor can continue to live in a fool’s paradise that only exists in wishful thinking and probably in dreams and hallucination. If he is so sure of his claims, he should produce any record of the NEC meeting he has ever attended. You cannot have your cake and eat it. Nwafor is the Chairman of AA. If that has changed, I believe the person must be holding brief for him as he tries to join forces with his lords to destroy APC. We cannot allow that to happen.

“Rather than waste time and space attacking Madumere, it is only wise counsel that the dissident groups go to their various wards to register with the party and there is still time for them to grow to achieve their dreams. That is if they will undertake to be of good behavior.