YOU ARE THE BEST MD OF ISOPADEC THAT SERVED, GOVERNOR UZODIMMA TELLS PRINCE HENRY OKAFOR



The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has described the former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission(ISOPADEC) and immediate past State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Dr Henry Uzor Okafor as a worthy Imo son and patriot who has demonstrated commitment in the service of the State and has remained the best Managing Director and CEO of the state owned interventionist Agency that ever served because of the way he piloted the affairs of the organization some years ago.

The State Governor who spoke through the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku penultimate week at Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chamber, Government House Owerri, was responding to the former Managing Director who led the team leaders and local government Coordinators of Imo Home Restoration Movement, a pro Governor Uzodimma Support Group, made up of his political followers and other top personalities he pulled to return to the ruling APC which according him was informed by their resolve to team up with the Governor to provide the good people of Imo state with good governance and infrastructural transformation which according to him the state Governor, Distinguished Senator Uzodimma has already shown commitment to and currently doing to make life better for Imo citizens.

The Governor further informed his guests that the prosperity government in the state has left no stone unturned in delivering the democracy dividend as enunciated in its campaign manifesto anchored on the 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery and thanked Prince Okafor and his team for deeming it necessary to return to the party and join hands with the government to make Imo better.

He stressed that the government is willing to work with those prepared to partner with it, in its drive to bequeath the state with good infrastructure, better health care, improved security of lives and property ,sound education, good social amenities and above all recover whatever that belongs to the state that was lost.

Earlier in his speech, the Ossemoto born medical Doctor turned politician, Prince Dr Henry Okafor informed the State Governor that he and his team having properly consummated their return to the APC at the State Party Secretariat some months earlier as protocol demands, deemed it pertinent to consolidate their return by paying a solidarity visit to the Governor as a mark of respect and expression of absolute loyalty to the Governor and his prosperity government in his capacity as the Apex leader of the party in the state and Southeast Nigeria.

According him, they left APC at the peak of 2019 general elections to pursue individual political aspirations and following the revalidation of Distinguished Senator Uzodimma’s mandate as the authentic Governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court that they resolved to return to the party because of the magnanimity and leadership style of the Governor as an accommodating, kind, generous, development and people driven political leader that deserves the support of all and sundry.

He eulogized the prosperity Governor for being proactive and steadfast, especially in sticking to his 3R Campaign mantra as could be visibly seen in the road construction and reconstruction projects and other far reaching developmental projects and programs currently on going in the state. He urged him to sustain the tempo and at same time pleaded with the Governor to revisit the issue of abandoned Imo State Marine University Ossemoto project funded by ISOPADEC and suggested that it should be turned to the Campus of Federal University of Technology, Owerri for it’s School of Marine technology hence the site will be more practical because of the water environment at Ossemoto.

The former Managing Director assured the Governor of their continued support and unalloyed loyalty and pledged to contribute in galvanising support for the prosperity government to succeed.