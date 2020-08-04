Uzodinma’s Aide, Olewuike Blows Hot On Contractors

Tunji Adedeji

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma on Project Monitoring, Owerri zone, Nze Eddy Olewuike, has warned contractors doing shoddy work in Owerri, that Imo State government will not condone get-rich-quick schemes by contractors working to make a killing out of the contracts awarded to them.

Olewuike who said the era of contractor without address is gone in Imo State handed this warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists during an on the spot assessment of ongoing road projects in Owerri .

He expressed regret over what he described as shared wickedness and cruelty towards people of the state by contractors handling roads projects around Assumption Cathedral roundabout to Everyday Supermarket, Dreamland junction to World Bank last bus stop among others, warning that Sen. Uzodinma would not hesitate to blacklist any contractor delivering poor jobs in the state.

According to him, “I condemned in strongest terms, the inferior road constructions and rehabilitation done by the contractors handling World Bank /Umuguma road just to mention but few. It is regrettable that most contractors have refused to comply to the directive that all contractors must put up sign post for easy identification till this minutes, even as most of them have abandoned their jobs during our visit.”

The visibly angry APC chieftain from Aboh Mbaise said the project monitoring team in Owerri Zone would ensure that the state government and Imolites get value for their money.

While commending Gov Uzodiinma for turning Imo to a construction site, Olewuike said,” it will not be business as usual as our governor will not accept any project done poorly.”

He hailed Mezzen Construction and Leo9 Construction for work well done, adding that they should ensure speedy completion of their jobs.

He however commended Leo 9 Construction Company handling the construction of underground tunnels around Chukwuma Nwoha and Trans Egbu road saying it would prevent rain water from washing away a section of the road.

He said the road that stretches up from MCC road by PAC junction to Relief Market plays a key role especially for the traders who transport foodstuff and other products, enjoining the project contractors to ensure speedy completion.

Also speaking, Mr Ali Houjeij, the Project Director of Leo9 Construction Company was full of praises for the governor, saying the government is giving them all the support needed when asked if there are challenges.

The Project Director said, we have done 30% of the job already and were hoping to continue working come rain, come shine. The underground drainage project around Chukwuma Nwoha will be completed within 6-9 months.”