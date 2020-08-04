The New Face of Imo PDP Exco .How Ugwu Emerged: The Intrigues, Political Scheming .Ihedioha: Our Party Must Bounce Back To Power



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State has at last elected and inaugurated a new State Working Committee, SWC, led by Chief (Engr) Charles Ugwu.

The exercise which commenced about three months ago with the Ward and LGA Congresses came to a climax at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, when Ugwu, a former Minister, and Ex-Chairman Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN emerged the winner.

Others are Sir Martin Ejiogu (Vice Chairman), Nze Ray Emeana (Secretary), Nze Law Biaduo (Organizing Secretary) Bar Josiah Eze (Treasurer), Bar Bede Ojinamadu (Financial Secretary) Bar Kessinger Ikeoku (Legal Adviser) Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike (Publicity Secretary) Comrade Greg Nwadike (Youth Leader), Mrs Maria Mbakwe (Woman Leader) and Chief Godson Nwaobasi (Auditor).

The new Executive took oath of office yesterday at the Party’s Secretariat, Okigwe road, Owerri, and it was conducted by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Chief (Bar) Chukwuma Ekomaru.

The oath of office was witnessed by some Elders and Senior members of the party, including former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, members of House of Representatives and House of Assembly members, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Dr Douglas Acholonu, Rt Hon Maxwell Duru, Chief Bar Mgbewelu, Prof Jude Njoku, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu, Engr Ebere Udeagu, Chief Chuka Odom, National Officer of PDP, Hon Henry Ekpe and Others.

The swearing-in ceremony brought to an end peacefully a very contentious exercise which many had thought would tear Imo PDP apart.

However, the peaceful end to the 2020 Imo PDP State Congress did not come on a platter, as the Aspirants to the various positions, Elders of the party, Delegates to the Congress and ordinary members of PDP must all be commended for their dexterity, perseverance, maturity and sacrifice that produced a State Congress that could be defined as the best yet, by PDP.

The most contentious position, obviously, was that of the chairmanship which Imo PDP abinitio had ceded to Okigwe zone.

In the end all the Aspirants that showed interest were all from Okigwe zone. They are Chief Charles Ugwu (Obowo) Chief Chuks Ajaelu (Ihitte Uboma) Comrade Emeka Nwaokeke Iroko (Ihittee Uboma) Hon Ngozi Ogbu (Okigwe) and Prof Obioma Iheduru (Isiala Mbano).

With these five men in the race, Imo PDP got hot and vibrant with each contestant taking his campaigns to the Delegates and other members of the party.

When the consultations charged the environment and Imo PDP members, it was as if another election year has arrived.

However, knowing that allowing all the contestants to file out for the election proper may end in squabbles and divide the party, the Elders of the party stepped in and went into “family meeting” through which PDP usually settles its knotty issues without fracturing the PDP.

It was at this juncture that the advise and experiences of the old men came into play with former Governor Achike Udenwa, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Engr Ebere Udeagu, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu, and younger but experienced elements like Bar Chris Okewulonu stepped in to control the Train.

At this time, the Aspirants were called for a round table discussion devoid of partisanship but for the interest of the party.

Luckily for Imo PDP, all the Aspirants proved to be altruistic and agreed to whatever that is good for the PDP and its teeming members in Imo State.

Therefore, just coming out from a Supreme Court shocker of Jan 14, 2020, which removed PDP from office after winning one of the toughest elections through the ballot Box, the party resolved that it was better and advisable to go for an older person, who will use his maturity to steer the party once more back to the masses, after the former Chairman Chief Charles Ezekwem had abandoned the party at its hardest time.

Going through the profile of all the Aspirants, that of Chief Charles Ugwu fitted the bill and he was chosen to refreshen Imo PDP.

This decision was taken in the presence of all the Aspirants who also accepted that the times demand for a mature mind to pilot Imo PDP affairs. And that was it.

However, if the matter had been allowed to be thrown open, it would be a two-horse race between Chief Charles Ugwu, and Emeka Nwokeke, because while the Leaders wanted Ugwu because of the present circumstance, the Youths rooted for Nwokeke.

But fortunately, as a disciplined party the Congress ended well-conducted, peacefully, openly endorsed and accepted by all the Aspirants, as Chief Engr Charles Ugwu emerged the winner after the Delegates from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, totaling 3,100, patiently queued for hours to cast their votes for Chief Charles Ugwu and others who were yesterday legally inaugurated as the new Executive of Imo PDP for the next four years.