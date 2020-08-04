Autonomous Community Creation: Nkwerre Youths Warn Lawmaker Not To Mislead Uzodinma



Youths in Nkwerre Autonomous Community in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, under the aegis of Nkwerre Youths Congress, has asked the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to be alert of the motion moved by Hon Chigozie Nwaneri from Oru East State Constituency asking that the Governor be authorized and been given authority to look into some unapproved autonomous communities in the State.

In the motion moved by Hon Nwaneri, he asked that Imo State House of Assembly should grant Governor Hope Uzodinma the power to merge, demerge, create or cancel some autonomous communities in the State.

Captioned “Motion To Re-validate the recommendation made by the previous Houses of Assembly to the Governor in respect of communities to be granted autonomy” dated July 28, 2020, the Chief Sponsor of the Motion, Hon Nwaneri wants the Governor to revisit the over one hundred and seventeen (117) autonomous communities created by different administrations in the State but were granted autonomous by Government.

The concern of the Nkwerre Youths Congress is on “Nnannano Autonomous Community” carved out from Nkwerre by a previous administration in Imo State, which though is yet to get approval from the State Government.

The Youths are reminding the Governor that even if he gets the power to look into these communities, that of Nkwerre should not be included until a litigation before the Court over the issue is finally exhausted.

The Youths are saying that already the Imo State House of Assembly is a Defendant in a case before the Court over the Nkwerre matter concerning a new autonomous community from the community.

“Youth Congress of Nkwerre Autonomous community again put the State House of Assembly on notice as per the pending suit HON/37/2020 and ask all parties not to over reach our law” the Youths said.

They asked that the Governor should be careful so that he does not get hookwinked by the Nwaneri Motion.