State Secretariat On Fire Over Non Compliance To Posting

By Okey Alozie

Except Governor Hope Uzodinma intervenes and brings situation to normalcy thing may fall apart in Imo State secretariat, following the inability of some workers to comply to postings in their various ministries and parastatals.

Information revealed that before Covid-19 lockdown, posting were made at the various ministries Inline with regards to the civil service rule but it was surprised to hear that up till now those transferred to different sections refused to honour the postings claiming that posting did not get the approval of the political heads of their ministries.

Our reporter gathered that some ministries did not enforce their posting initially because of the lockdown but now that the lockdown is over the posting has become a serious issue.

Some departments in the state secretariat are lacking workers while others have more than enough and this development has brought serious confusion in the ministries.

The worst hit is the forestry department of ministry of environment were those at the head are said to be at war with workers that were posted out to serve at the out stations.

Trumpeta learnt that every LGA has forestry department but it is quite unfortunate to hear that those posted to resume work at different LGAs refused to report to their new place of work.

We gathered that some staff have remained in one section for many years without transfer and when they were posted out due to office reshufflements, it was resisted.

It was alleged that those alleged to have refused to honour their posting went behind to stop it.

There are indications that even those in the account section and administration department of Bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs were also reported to have ignored posting for one reason or the other.