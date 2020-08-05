Battle for Late Uwajumogu’s Property Intensifies . Mysterious Death Hit Aides, Police Move In



The unending struggle for who controls the wealth late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has entered another dimension as a suspected mysterious death has hit one of the aides.

Trumpeta learnt that since the demise of the late Senator who represented Okigwe zone last December, altercation has become the lot of the family members over who manages what he left behind.

It was learnt that the battle is between the siblings on one part and the wife.

However, another angle has entered with the death of one of the aides known as Onuoha who died last week.

It was learnt that circumstances surrounding the demise is yet to be unraveled even as police has stepped in to investigate the matter.

It was learnt the wife of the late Senator alongside her children are pitched against Uwajumogu sister, Chidinma over who controls the property and assets left behind by the former Imo State House of Assembly Speaker.

While this squabble is going on, Onuoha, who during his lifetime managed the late Senator’s hotel in Abuja dropped dead.

Trumpeta is yet to get the full details of how he died but it was learnt that similar to the process that led Uwajumogu’s death, Onuoha was also confirmed dead in Abuja.

A source close to the family disclosed that the sudden death of the aide has sent shivers down the spines of the family members and associates who are scared to delve into the family issue.

It was further gathered that the deceased was hale and hearty without signs of illness before he was suddenly confirmed dead in mysterious circumstances.

The circumstances may have attracted police to move in for investigation.

Even before he ventured into politics, Uwajumogu continued the family tradition of business and was into construction, hospitality industry and estate. These left over money making items are causing problems in the family