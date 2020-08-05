Opiah Inaugurates Task Force Against Bunkering, Warns Against Extortion

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Special Adviser/Coordinator, Petroleum and Gas Matters in Imo State Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah yesterday Inaugurated the Imo State Bureau for Oil and Gas committee (Task Force) on Anti Oil Bunkering

Hon. Opiah charged the Chairmen and members of the committee from different teams to be focus in the discharge of them duty, he said that the committee is to fight against any illegal bunkering going on in all the local government of the state.

The coordinator further disclosed that the committee is not a political motivated program to settle any political leader or follower, rather it is to improve the lots of the citizens and the state.

“We are inaugurating you people to fight against illegal proliferation of gas and fuel in our state and every committee member should put his best to make sure that things are done right to avoid set back in the system”.

Rt Hon Opiah said that the governor senator Hope Uzodinma has the interest of the Oil producing states at heart as he warned against any person or group of peoples who will be extortioning any fuel stations in the course of discharging they duty.

He also noted that the committee approved by the governor is a welcome development, according to him it will help the government to fight against any lopholes that will bring down the integrity of the state.

The former lawmaker used the opportunity to charge the youths to change the narratives of people against Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local government and to make sure that they deliver with the task given to them by state government.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Desmond Ajuruchi (Odogwu Deka) chairman of the state team thanked the governor senator Hope, Uzodinma .for the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity as he promised that him and his men will do everything within their powers to restore the dignity of the oil producing area.

He also said that all other LAGs that needs to be included will be carried along.