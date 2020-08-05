Okigwe Senate: Nwadigos Declares War Against Old Breed Aspirants, Says It’s Youth O’Clock



By Onyekachi Eze

As preparations for the Okigwe North Senatorial election gathers momentum, the youths, especially one of the top contenders in the race, Hon. Engr. Promise Anurika Nwadigos has declared it is either the youths now or never.

The contestant, who serves as the President, International Youth Parliament, IYP, declared that he is in the race to restore the place of the youths in politics.

He averred that his mission is basically to return the seat back to the youths, believing it was where it rightly belongs.

He is contesting under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

He made the following assertions in a media parley with Trumpeta correspondent over the weekend, where he opined that the youths for ages past have suffered relegation, adding that the Okigwe senate would correct further of such impression.

The Chief Executive Officer of Digos Group of Companies vowed to apply his wealth of experience in changing the old narratives, stating that the zone deserves nothing but the best representation in the National Assembly.

Nwadigos expressed optimism that the party in Imo State, with an apex leader in the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma would go for the best and allow youths inclusion in politics.

He reminded whoever that care to listen that there is no going back as far as the re-run election is concerned.

While assuring his supporters of his mission in bringing Okigwe back to the parts of sustainable development, he revealed his readiness starting with the party’s primary election. Also, he reposed confidence in the support of the youths.

He said, “I have come home to join the race and start the process of reclaiming the Senate seat back to my generation.

“As both youth and the people have said yes, God who has always seen their sufferings will grant us all that is required to make this noble ambition see the light of the day”.

Hon. Nwadigos continued, “So, now, I have only one mission and I know it is our common mission to all Okigwe youths; to bring Okigwe zone back to the parts of sustainable development.”

However, he called on the old breed of politicians also jostling for the seat to have the interest of the masses, especially the welfare of the youths and future generations at heart before thinking of vieing for the Senate seat.